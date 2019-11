MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – A blaze burned through the roof of a Mustang home, Friday afternoon, leaving a giant in the roof and exposing the charred interior.

Fire crews got the blaze under control, but remained at the scene for hours.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Oklahoma City firefighters assisted Mustang firefighters in putting out the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The below photos show the home after the fire was put out: