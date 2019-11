MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKI) – A Muskogee man changed his life from being homeless to becoming an ordained minister, a change that he says is a testament to faith.

Nathan Medlock’s life spiraled downward. He had a family and owned a business and a home, but it all came crashing down.

Nathan’s parents died within days of each other, and then he went through a painful divorce.

A dark depression led to Nathan losing everything. He ended up homeless.

