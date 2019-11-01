OHP trooper injured after blasting cap detonates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was injured during an accident on the city’s southeast side Friday, which also sparked a grass fire.

“A wind like today may not seem that strong for us living in Oklahoma, but it can really push a grass fire,” said Maj. Scott Osban, Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 was on the scene Friday afternoon over I-240 and Air Depot.

“Shortly before 1 o’clock, we had some bomb squad members that were out here doing some cleanup and such, and there were some old blasting caps that they were needing to dispose of,” said Lt. Kera Philippe, Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP officials said while they were cleaning up those blasting caps, a small grass fire ignited.

“One of the members had gone up with a rake, trying to put out the small grass fire, not realizing at that time that not all the blasting caps had detonated,” Philippe said.

That trooper received minor injuries to his face, but he was wearing protective gear.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was called in to assist. The fire burnt five to 10 acres.

“This is the start of our grass fire season. As you can tell around here, some of it’s taller than the rest. We see it as fuel. That’s why we jumped on it heavy with our response to get ahead of it,” Osban said.

We’re told the trooper was treated by EMSA on scene for minor injuries. Then one of the OHP members took him to OU Medical Center for further treatment. But he is expected to be okay.

OHP said he’s been on the force over 20 years now.