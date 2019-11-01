Oklahoma nurses make Halloween costumes for NICU babies

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – They may be the tiniest patients at a hospital in northeast Oklahoma, but they were also the most stylish for Halloween!

At Ascension St. John in Tulsa, NICU nurses provided handmade Halloween costumes for the babies.

“They’ve been working since July on these adorable handmade costumes, which were gifted along with a children’s book to our NICU patients,” said hospital officials on Facebook.

Books were donated by former NICU families.

Some of the costumes included an astronaut, bumblebee, cow and even a crayon.

Click here to view all of the pictures.