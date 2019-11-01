Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends commutation for 527 inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Hundreds of Oklahoma families may soon be reunited with loved ones who are currently serving time for drug charges following a recent decision by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

On Friday, the board voted to approve the HB 1269 docket.

Ultimately, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended commutation for 527 inmates who are currently in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

The inmates are currently serving time for possession and drug charges. However, those offenses are now less serious crimes after voters approved State Question 780.

The governor has the final say on commutations after the board makes its recommendations.

If he approves the commutations, inmates could be released as early as Nov. 4.