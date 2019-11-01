OSBI launches new way for Oklahomans to obtain a criminal history record check

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With just a few clicks, you can check the criminal history of potential employees, babysitters, and even dating partners.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation recently launched its service “CHIRP,” Criminal History Information Request Portal.

To use it, you’ll need the person’s first and last name, along with their date of birth.

Each search costs $15 with a $1 transaction fee.

Searches include up to three alias names at no additional charge.

CHIRP searches three years before and after the given date of birth for possible matches.

The service can also search the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC) Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry (SOR) and the Violent Offender Registry (VOR)

databases for an extra $2 each.

