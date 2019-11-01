OSU-OKC launches new firefighter academy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re interested in becoming a firefighter, a metro college has launched a new Fire Academy and is now accepting enrollment.

Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City (OSU-OKC) is launching its first eight-week Fire Academy on March 23, which will be capped at 25 students.

The academy provides an alternative to the one-year firefighting certificate program offered at Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City, according to Joe Bennett, director of the school’s Fire Protection program.

Classes will be held Mondays through Thursdays for the duration of the program. Upon completion, students will have earned the required firefighting certifications needed to apply for a job as a firefighter.

“The academy is intended for students who can commit to eight weeks of full-time training,” Bennett said. “It would be a good fit for students who recently graduated from high school or even military veterans who are seeking a role in the workforce.”

Students who are interested should apply and enroll by the end of February at the latest in order to leave enough time for Fire Protection program administrators to order correctly sized bunker and training gear.

Placements in the Fire Academy are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested students should first apply for admission to OSU-OKC, and then enroll for the academy with an academic advisor.

To apply, click here.

For more information about Fire Protection programs at OSU-OKC, click here.