OHP trooper injured after being hit by shrapnel; grass fire sparked

Posted 1:11 pm, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:46PM, November 1, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was injured in an incident on the city’s southeast side which also sparked a grass fire, police say.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 1 p.m. Friday near I-240 and Air Depot.

Officials tell News 4 the OHP Bomb Squad was disposing of explosives when something went off prematurely, hitting a trooper with a piece of shrapnel.

The trooper is expected to be OK and sustained minor injuries.

The incident sparked a grass fire in the area to approximately five acres.

Firefighters have since put the fire out.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.