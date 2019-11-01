OHP trooper injured after being hit by shrapnel; grass fire sparked

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was injured in an incident on the city’s southeast side which also sparked a grass fire, police say.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 1 p.m. Friday near I-240 and Air Depot.
Officials tell News 4 the OHP Bomb Squad was disposing of explosives when something went off prematurely, hitting a trooper with a piece of shrapnel.
The trooper is expected to be OK and sustained minor injuries.
The incident sparked a grass fire in the area to approximately five acres.
Firefighters have since put the fire out.
35.467560 -97.516428