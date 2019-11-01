Precure Nursery – Lawn & Garden Maintenance

It’s fall at Precure Nursery! We want to give you some tips to help you get your plants through the fall and winter this year. You want to be sure to put down a slow-release fertilizer. This will help your plants be less susceptible to insects and diseases in our harsh winter conditions. You want to be sure to adequately water your plants as well. A lot of the cold weather will strip a lot of the moisture out of your plants, especially evergreens. Put down about two to four inches of mulch. Again, this will help with retaining moisture for your plants. If you have a lawn, be sure to remove any leaves from your lawn. If you have any questions, then please feel free to stop by the garden center. Ask anyone; they can help you!

We are proud to be the Garden Expert for KFOR-TV. For more information go to KFOR.com/Precure

Precure Nursery & Garden Center is here to help. Visit us at 8125 W. Reno Avenue to make your landscape dreams a reality. Visit PrecureNursery.com

Call Precure Nursery at (405) 789-4930

Have a landscape or gardening question? Ask the gardening expert here:

This content sponsored by Precure Nursery and Garden Center.