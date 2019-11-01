× Researchers: Wild weather, below normal temperatures tell story of October in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many families are still sorting through their Halloween candy, researchers are taking a look back at the wild weather Oklahoma saw during the month of October.

A cold front moved through the state on Oct. 6, dropping temperatures below normal, where they would stay the rest of the month.

According to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the statewide average temperature was 56.7 degrees, which is 4.2 degrees below normal and ranked as the eighth coolest October on record.

On Oct. 20, an outbreak of severe weather moved across eastern Oklahoma, bringing baseball-sized hail and six confirmed tornadoes to the state.

In addition to colder temperatures, a rare October snowstorm shattered records later in the month. Over a foot of snow hit the northwestern part of the state on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

In fact, Arnett received 13 inches of snow, breaking the record for the highest 24-hour snow total in Oklahoma during October.

However, the state wasn’t done breaking records.

A powerful cold front moved through the state on Oct. 28, culminating Halloween morning with the lowest temperature ever recorded in Oklahoma that early in the season. Kenton dropped to 0 degrees, breaking the previous record low of 3 degrees.

When it comes to precipitation, 13 Mesonet sites recorded at least 10 inches of rain for the month. At this point, the state is on pace to finish as one of the wettest years on record.

As for November, experts say the drought outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates that drought conditions may improve in the southwest. However, it sees the drought continuing in the Panhandle.