× Shawnee schools pair up with clinics to make sure students miss fewer school days

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A local school district says its partnership with a clinic is working to make sure students miss fewer school days.

For the second year, Shawnee Public Schools has worked with TEAM Clinics to offer non-emergency telemedicine services to students.

Officials say the TEAM Clinics telemedicine service allows healthcare providers to virtually examine students and staff members with the help of an on-site school nurse or health aide.

Parents of students are able to attend the examination in person or virtually through TEAM Clinics’ mobile app. Once the examination is complete, the clinic bills the patient’s insurance directly.

“Some students were missing a full day of school and traveling out of town for a less-than-30-minute health visit. By using TEAM Clinics, the students can now visit a provider without leaving school and missing classes all day,” said La Rita Haffey, district nurse health coordinator.

Now, organizers say the clinics have expanded services to include behavioral health care following requests from parents.