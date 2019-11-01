Two dispensaries in Edmond targeted by burglars; police looking for suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - Edmond Police are looking for suspects after a burglary and attempted burglary at two dispensaries.

Around 3:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the Peak Dispensary after their alarm went off, but thieves weren't able to get in.

"They took a little tiny hammer and tried to break our incredibly strong glass," Corbin Wyatt, founder of The Peak Dispensary, said.

About an hour later, police were called to The Cannabis Refinery Dispensary, and there they found a shattered window and products taken out of display cases.

"We don't know for sure, but we think they're probably connected based on the time frame, the similarity and proximity of the two locations," Emily Ward with Edmond Police said.

An estimated $6,000 worth of edibles, shakes and vapes were taken.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspects in surveillance video linked here.

Wyatt says Peak Dispensary had a burglary attempt earlier this year, and that's when they took action.

"We had an incident very similar to this which led us to increasing our security to the standards today that thankfully did not allow the perpetrator to enter the premise," Wyatt said.

He thinks crimes like these will only get worse as time goes on.

"I think with more dispensaries opening, with there being more patients, with more product being available in the market, it's become even easier for thieves to find places to try to rob," Wyatt said.

"There's a lot of dispensaries in the area, and it looks pretty great to a thief to think that all that's in there, some of them assume there's a lot of money in there," Ward said.

Wyatt says Peak Dispensary is looking into getting overnight guards.

If you have any information on the suspects, call Edmond Police.