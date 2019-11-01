Two people die in horrific multi-vehicle accident at busy Oklahoma City intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kaitlyn Newell was on her way home from work when she looked down to check her phone at a stoplight.

She says if she hit the gas just seconds before she did, she would have been involved in a horrific wreck at N.W. 63rd and May Ave.

“Traumatized. All I had to do was look up at my phone and go at the right time,” Newell said.

The driver of a dark blue Dodge Charger was going south on May when witnesses say he ran a red light, hitting a silver car. The impact knocked the silver car down the street for more than a block.

“My light had turned green and his light was obviously red,” Kaitlyn Newell said.

As debris covered the roadway, police say they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

“At this time, we’re looking into that but it appears to be,” Lt. David Steiner, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

The driver of the silver car died on the scene, while a passenger in that car died at the hospital.

In all, four cars were involved including an Oklahoma State Employment Security Commission van.

Cody Climer was going through the intersection and was hit by the Charger.

“I saw a flash just go across my front side,” Cody Climer said. “The guy continued and hit like three or four cars.”

His airbag deployed and his front bumper came off, but he didn’t suffer any injuries.

“It was all just a flash. Things could have been a lot worse for me,” Climer said.

Officials say the driver of the Dodge Charger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They say he shouldn’t have been behind the wheel at all since his license is suspended.

Climer says he feels terrible for the family who lost loved ones in this crash and hopes the person who is responsible is held accountable.

“I would really like to see him get what he deserves,” Climer said.

Officials say 22-year-old Marvin Ellis Reed was arrested on two complaints of second-degree murder and two complaints of causing an accident resulting in death without a valid driver’s license.