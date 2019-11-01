Whataburger and OKC Thunder team up to fight hunger

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Whataburger and the Oklahoma City Thunder will team up to take on hunger in Oklahoma during the holiday season.

The burger chain and NBA team will combat hunger by hosting two food drives at upcoming Thunder games, as well as a three-week fundraiser at Whataburger restaurants, according to a Thunder news release.

“At Whataburger, helping end hunger in our communities is important to us, which is why we proudly partner with the Thunder in the fight against hunger in Oklahoma,” said Whataburger Director of Operations Jason Svedberg.

The food drive is part of Thunder Holiday Assist, which is going into its twelfth year.

“We are so proud to once again host the Whataburger Food Drive at Chesapeake Energy Arena this holiday season,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “This event brings out the best in Thunder fans to lend a helping hand to their neighbors in need. The spirit of giving is what this food drive and our Holiday Assist are all about.”

Below are the dates and official descriptions of both the food drives and fundraisers:

Sunday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 22: Whataburger Food Drive

The Thunder will host the Whataburger Food Drive at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 22. Fans attending those games are asked to donate to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. While supplies last, all fans who donate will receive a coupon for free Whataburger. For every $5 donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Thunder team-autographed basketball or a free Whataburger for a Year gift basket.

Monday, Nov. 4 to Monday, Nov. 25: Whataburger Fundraiser

The food drive tips off a three-week fundraiser to support the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. From Monday, Nov. 4 to Monday, Nov. 25, customers can donate at least $1 to their regional food bank at any of the 31 Whataburger locations in the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Altus and Lawton areas to receive a thank-you coupon good for a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium fry and 32-ounce drink on their next visit.