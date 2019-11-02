× ‘Car burglar’ chased from home he broke into by woman with knife, police say

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KOKI) – A man suspected of numerous car burglaries was arrested in Broken Arrow Friday, not long after he allegedly ran from a homeowner wielding a knife.

Stephen Leibowitz is accused of multiple car burglaries, attempted car theft and and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Authorities say Leibowitz went inside someone’s home through an open back door.

When the residents of the home woke up, they found it ransacked.

Leibowitz is believed to have taken a phone from the hand of a person who was asleep inside.

A woman found Leibowitz in a closet and confronted him with a knife. Leibowitz climbed out of a window and ran away.

Click here for the rest of the story.