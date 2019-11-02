GoFundMe page set up for Yukon boy w/special needs who was physically beaten by other students

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A couple of famous tough guys have the back of a 12-year-old Yukon boy who was violently beaten by other students.

MMA legend Justin Wren and WWE legend Mick Foley are standing behind Rayden Overbay, for whom a GoFundMe page has been established.

Rayden was the victim of two bullying incidents in which he was physically beaten by other students. Those incidents were caught on camera and went viral on the Internet.

Rayden suffered a concussion from the beatings and is receiving hyperbaric treatments.

Rayden’s parents describe him as a highly-functioning special needs child with many different challenges, including ADHD, ODD, ADD and being on the Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“Just because we don’t label him as a special needs child, doesn’t mean that he’s not,” Rayden’s father Danny Overbay said.

Rayden was targeted by his fellow students, once outside, a second time in a school bathroom. In both incidents, Rayden is being repeatedly hit by students.

A GoFundMe page was set up to pay for Rayden’s medical bills and get him in suitable housing, according to a news release issued by Aja Shepherd with GoFundMe Regional Communications.

Click here to view Rayden’s GoFundMe page. So far, $15,681 of a $50,000 goal has been raised.

Rayden’s parents spoke out against bullying during a press conference in September.

“It’s gotta stop, no matter what. Whether it’s my son somebody else’s son or daughter… it’s gotta stop,” said Rayden’s father Danny Overbay.