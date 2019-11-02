‘It’s okay to be white’ flyers posted around OCU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a man that posted multiple flyers around the Oklahoma City University School of Law campus that proclaimed “It's okay to be white.”

Flyers were posted on benches, all over front building doors and around the school crest.

Current and former students said it was sad to see that kind of message around a campus that’s always been so inclusive.

“It hurts because Oklahoma City has had prior history of white nationalism, and the dangers of it. We sit two blocks south of the Memorial,” OCU Law grad Jose Cruz told News 4. “So, I don`t think, we talk about the Oklahoma standard. There`s no space for that here.”

Cruz just graduated from OCU Law back in May, and says he was shocked when friends told him about these flyers popping up around campus on Thursday.

“It`s unfortunate that people think they have to express themselves this way,” Cruz said. “I really wish people wouldn`t resort to this kind of messaging, because it`s not really a manner of dialog, it`s just trolling.”

In response to the flyers, Dean Jim Roth released the following statement:

Dear Students, This morning, our administrative team was alerted to the presence of flyers around the law school campus. I want to thank every student, staff, and faculty member who took the time to remove them and bring them to our attention. We are currently in the process of investigating this matter and hope to have this resolved quickly. In the meantime, I want to address the message that was posted. As you may have noticed, OCU Law has been intentional and relentless in celebrating the voices, achievements, and culture of our diverse community. We enjoyed celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, LGBTQ+ History Month, Dia de los Muertos, and are excited to kick off Native American Heritage Month. And we will continue to celebrate our diverse community throughout the year. Despite what the intentions of that message may have been, the message reminds me of one fact that I know our community embraces – it’s okay to be EVERYBODY. Exclusion and hate will not be tolerated here. You are accepted at OCU Law no matter how you pray, what you look like, or who you love. And you always will be. Sincerely, Jim Roth | Dean

Current law students tell News 4 they appreciate the response from the school. Cruz also says he appreciates what was said, but thinks there is always more that can be done.

“I think it’s time we move past just putting statements. The law school dean and administration have been great. We don’t know if this is a current student or not; it could be an outside individual,” Cruz said. “I can understand that as well. There’s always more work to do.”

Authorities are still trying to find the person who posted the flyers, but Cruz and current OCU Law students all agree that inclusion is a strong suit for the school, despite what the person who posted the flyers believes.

“We may not ever agree on everything, but talking about it is the best way to move forward and finding out what we do agree on,” Cruz said. “I think we can all agree that being white is okay, but so is being everybody else.”