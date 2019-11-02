Museum in Shawnee gives ancient education during Mummy Day

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – There’s still time to get your brain wrapped up in mummy history.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, 1900 W. MacArthur St., in Shawnee is hosting a Mummy Day event until 3 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 2. The event is free for kids and adults of all ages, according to a museum news release.

“There will be tours of the Egyptian gallery, and this is the first time that the general public can see the reconstructed face of Tutu. Her face was unveiled earlier at a members only event, but now everyone can see what she looked like over 2,000 years ago,” the news release states.

The event will feature ancient Egyptian inspired games and crafts, face painting by Alisha Weston and booths by Community Renewal and Blue Zones.

Dr. Bob Pickering, Director of Museum Science and Management of the University of Tulsa, will also be on hand to answer guest questions about Tutu or mummies in general.

Young guests will have the chance to get hands-on with ancient Egyptian culture by writing their name in hieroglyphics, creating a scarab bracelet, designing a mummy mask and even creating a Popsicle mummy.