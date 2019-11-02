OSU Jumps Out to Early Lead on TCU

Posted 2:43 pm, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:15PM, November 2, 2019

The big question entering OSU’s battle with TCU was how would the Cowboys rebound from losing All-American Wide Receiver Tylan Wallace?

They missed him on one play. Dillon Stoner dropped a perfectly placed deep ball, but it didn’t stall the drive. The Pokes managed to notch three points on a 26 yard Matt Ammendola field goal.

After an OSU stop, it didn’t take long for the Cowboys to capitalize. Spencer Sanders connected on a 57 yard touchdown to Dillon Stoner and all of the sudden, OSU held a 10-0 lead.

The Pokes went three an out on their next drive, and following that, Max Duggun threw his second interception of the season on a deep ball that was well overthrown. Kolby Harvell-Peel came up with it and OSU had the ball inside their own five.

OSU would give it back and TCU would close out a drive with a 43 yard Jonathan Song field goal. OSU held a 10-3 lead.

