Silver Alert activated in Midwest City, 90-year-old man missing

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police are trying to locate 90-year-old Arthur Foster, who is missing.

Police issued a Silver Alert Saturday afternoon once they determined that Foster was missing.

Foster was went missing at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday.

Foster was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and western-style shirt.

He was last seen driving a blue 2010 Ford Ranger bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number CGA757.

If you see Foster or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Midwest City Police Department at (405) 739-1388.