Silver Alert activated in OKC after 67-year-old man w/dementia goes missing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a 67-year-old man with dementia who went missing from an Oklahoma City hospital Friday night.

Oklahoma City police activated a Silver Alert early Saturday morning after Mario Gonzalez-Macias was discovered missing from Baptist Medical Center at around 9 p.m. Friday.

“The person is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

Macias has been diagnosed with dementia/Alzheimer’s and requires medication for diabetes and heart problems.

Macias was last seen driving a silver 2006 Nissan Sentra with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number GU119.

Police were still searching for Macias as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a Police Department official said.

Anyone who has information on Macias’ whereabouts is asked to contact OKC police at (405) 297-1000.