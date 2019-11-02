× Turkish festival brings delightful experience to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City is experiencing Turkish culture and its many delights.

The Fall Turkish Food and Art Festival is being held until 6 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov 2, at Rain Drop Turkish House, 4444 N. Classen Blvd.

“People will have the chance to taste Gyro Kebab, Turkish Ravioli (Manti), Baklava, Kofte (Kibbeh), Lahmajoon (Turkish Pizza), Stuffed Grape Leaves (Sarma), Turkish Tea, Turkish Coffee and many more delicious Turkish food,” said Muhammet Sezer, Raindrop Cultural Center executive director.

The festival will feature demonstrations of Turkish Ebru (Water Marbling) and Turkish Calligraphy.

Admission to the festival is free. Guests pay for food, drinks and art & craft items that they want to purchase.