Yukon dentist buys back Halloween candy; will donate to U.S. troops

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Got more Halloween candy than you know what to do with? You have the chance to donate that candy to our troops overseas.

Dr. Marlo Miller is holding an event in Yukon today, Saturday, Nov. 2, to buyback Halloween candy.

The event, which is in its 10th year, is being held at Miller’s dentistry office, Marlo A. Miller Orthodontics, until 2 p.m.

Miller will pay kids $1 per pound of unopened Halloween candy, up to five pounds.

All the candy that is collected will go to U.S. troops overseas via Operation Gratitude.

Miller’s goal this year is to collect 500 pounds of candy.

In addition to selling the extra treats, the event features raffles, a bounce house, face painting, photo booth and food trucks.