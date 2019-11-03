× 3 killed in early-morning Payne Co. crash

PAYNE CO., Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash that killed three people in Payne County early Sunday morning.

Officials say 25-year-old Fidel Simpson, 26-year-old Barkley Simpson, and 21-year-old Dariahawn Simpson were driving southbound on Western Rd. just before 4 a.m. when they attempted to cross State Highway 33 and struck the ditch.

Their car went airborne and struck a tree. Only Fidel, the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

All three died at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.