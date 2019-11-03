3 killed in early-morning Payne Co. crash

Posted 1:08 pm, November 3, 2019, by

PAYNE CO., Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash that killed three people in Payne County early Sunday morning.

Officials say 25-year-old Fidel Simpson, 26-year-old Barkley Simpson, and 21-year-old Dariahawn Simpson were driving southbound on Western Rd. just before 4 a.m. when they attempted to cross State Highway 33 and struck the ditch.

Their car went airborne and struck a tree. Only Fidel, the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

All three died at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.