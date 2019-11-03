Edmond family out $4k after thief steals from their vehicles, garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond family says they are out around $4,000 after their cars and garage were broken into on Tuesday.

MaLaura Ballard says her daughter was getting home from a cheer event the night it happened when she noticed the dome light was on inside their truck.

She pulled into the garage, leaving the door open, while she went inside to look for the keys.

Minutes later their security cameras caught the suspect leaving the garage with his hand full of their stuff.

“It was about $4,000 that we know of. Who knows what is missing? Yeti coolers, gym bags, tennis shoes, sunglasses, wireless headphones, drills, saws,” Ballard told News 4.

Ballard says the thief went through the truck and both vehicles parked inside the garage.

They also stole her daughter's license, debit card, and a credit card.

She says the suspect already made charges on their card at Walmart.

Ballard is mad at the whole situation, but she knows it could have been a lot worse.

“We think that when she was inside and looking for the keys,” Ballard says. “We think he was actually in the truck and snuck in at that point.”

Ballard's husband says he knows he didn't leave the dome light on his truck, that’s why the family thinks he was already inside the truck when their daughter got home.

“I`m just glad she`s safe, that they didn`t take her, that they didn`t follow her inside, and come inside,” Ballard said. “Who knows what would have happened at that point?”

The suspect didn't follow her in, but their cameras caught him making multiple trips back to the truck to make sure he didn't leave any valuables behind.

The suspect walked up to the truck, but every time he shows up on camera, a white four-door car drives past their house as well.

Ballard says the worst thing about all of this is what it's done to her daughter.

“She's very afraid now,” Ballard said. “She`ll call me when she`s coming home at night to have me just keep an eye out for her."

If you have any information on this suspect, call Edmond Police immediately.