Firefighters investigating house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Investigators are trying top determine what caused a house fire Sunday afternoon near 122nd and Rockwell. Officials say a neighbor called 911 after noticing smoke coming from the roof. "Backed into the driveway. Looked like some coming off the roof of the house but we weren`t sure. Thought maybe someone was cooking out back," Tony Pellegrini told News 4. "Realized that was the house we didn`t think anybody was living in."

While on the phone, dispatch had Pellegrini walk up to the house and look through the window. He didn't see anyone inside, but he did see flames in one of the bedrooms. “There was heavy smoke coming from the eaves and roof line when they got to the house. They laid a water source from the fire hydrant," Battalion Chief Shane Smailey said. "Quickly able to extinguish the fire, and quickly able to do a search and find there was no one home.”

Pellegrini says he recently noticed his neighbors moving stuff out of the home. "At this time I don`t think anybody is living there," Pellegrini said. "They`ve been moving their trash out, big trash pickups and stuff like that."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say because there wasn't anyone in the house when it started, they are taking every precaution. "At this time I wouldn`t call it suspicious, but we do have an investigator on the way," Battalion Chief Smailey said. "To make sure we understand what exactly happened here."