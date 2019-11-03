Flash Point team sits down with Oklahoma oil tycoon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, Continental Resources chairman and CEO, Harold Hamm joins Todd Lamb, Mike Turpen, and moderator Kevin Ogle.

The fracking pioneer runs Continental Resources, one of the nation’s biggest independent oil companies and is Oklahoma’s richest man.

In the 1990s, he came up with the idea to use horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing in North Dakota’s Bakken region, which transformed the US oil industry as we knew it.

The Flash Point team is then joined by Dr. Jacob E. (Jed) Friedman, director of the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center at the University of Oklahoma.

The Harold Hamm Diabetes Center at the University of Oklahoma was named after Hamm, who has type 2 diabetes. The Harold and Sue Ann Hamm Foundation donated 10 million dollars to create the center.

