Oklahoma State earned their first back-to-back Big 12 wins since 2017 with a 34-27 win over TCU on Saturday.

Even with three starters, including outstanding wide receiver Tylan Wallace, out with injuries, the Cowboys rode to a win behind a big game from running back Chuba Hubbard and four forced turnovers by the defense, led by three from Kolby Harvell-Peel.

Nate Feken reports from Stillwater.