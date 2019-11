× Missing Kingfisher Teen

Police in Kingfisher are looking for any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jayce Belin.

She was last seen at approximately 9:00 a.m. this morning, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Kingfisher Police say she may be in the company of a known male subject and may also be in a red Dodge Charger.

If you have any information on Jayce’s whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement or call 911.

Kingfisher Police Post regarding Belin