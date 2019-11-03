Tulsa PD issues Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old

Silver Alert

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old woman.

Gretchen Weiland was last seen Saturday around 9:30 p.m. near the 4900 block of S Peoria Ave. in Tulsa.

Weiland was last seen wearing a white/plum striped shirt with a tan jacket, plum pants, and black shoes.

She drives a 2009 grey Ford Escape with Oklahoma license plate: ETH575.

If you see Weiland or have any information on her whereabouts, call Tulsa Police immediately.

