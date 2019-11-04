Application deadline extended for holiday assistance for grandparents raising grandchildren

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although Christmas is still more than a month away, a local organization is still accepting applications for holiday help for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

Sunbeam Family Services is preparing for its 19th annual ‘Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Program.’

The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program helps Oklahomans who are 55-years-old or older raising grandchildren without the presence of parents.

If they live in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian or Logan counties and qualify for the program, they are able to receive a bit of help around the holidays.

“Oklahoma ranks as one of the top states in the nation for grandparents raising their grandchildren,” said Sarah Rahhal, chief executive officer of Sunbeam. “During the holidays, utilities skyrocket, leaving little money in the budget for holiday festivities.”

In order to help make sure that grandparents don’t have to skip the holidays, Sunbeam Family Services will host a special party where Santa will bring toys to the children of those families.

The organization is currently accepting applications for families who might need help this Christmas.

The application deadline has been extended to Nov. 15 for grandparents raising their grandchildren to receive help.

“If you, or someone you know, is raising their grandchild, or grandchildren, we are here to help,” said Talena Ford, caregiver fundamentals program manager at Sunbeam.

To apply, click here or call (405) 609-8939.