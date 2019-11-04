AT&T donates $40,000 to outfit every student at elementary school with new coat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of students at a local elementary school have received a new coat after a donation from AT&T.

The Oklahoma City Public School District says thousands of its students will be in need of a new warm coat this winter, but many families will not be able to pay for them.

Officials say 90 percent of families within the Oklahoma City Public School District live at or below the poverty line.

District leaders say children without winter coats are often the ones who walk to school in the cold or wait at bus stops. As a result, many either become sick or stay home to avoid the freezing temperatures.

“Many of our kids ride the bus to school and some walk. It is often very cold during winter months and if you are standing in one place waiting for the bus or walking, having a warm coat is necessary. I know that our students appreciate having a warm coat and with programs like Coat-A-Kid, families do not have to feel embarrassed asking for support. The school can determine that there is a need and provide a coat. Simple as that. We are so grateful for our community partners and citizen donors,” said Thelma Parks Elementary Principal Jessica Johnson.

On Monday, officials announced that all students from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School will receive a free coat through the Coat-A-Kid initiative.

“We are very thankful to AT&T and all of our partners who stepped up to help raise the funds needed to support the Coat-A-Kid initiative for the year. Without the support of our community partners, we know many of our students may not have access to a warm winter coat,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel,

OKCPS Superintendent of Schools. “AT&T Oklahoma’s generous donation of $40,000 was one of the many that helped us reach our goal of $130,000. And, although the initial goal for winter coats has been met, we know there are still many unfilled needs that will come to light as the weather continues

to cool down in the days and weeks ahead. Therefore the Coat-A-Kid campaign will continue fundraising to assist with coats throughout the winter.”