The Big 12 has announced kickoff times for the week 12 slate of conference contests on November 16th. The Sooners travel to Waco to square off with the Baylor Bears. That game goes at 6:30pm on ABC in what could be a candidate for ESPN’s College Gameday.

As for OSU, they will play host to the Kansas Jayhawks inside Boone Pickens Stadium. It’ll be the return of former head coach Les Miles in Stillwater. That game can be seen at 11am on FS1.