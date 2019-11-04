Caught in another con: New suit filed against metro real estate man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A newly filed lawsuit claims a metro man (whom News 4 has met several times before) pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars when he was supposed to be buying and flipping homes. Now, an investment company and its attorneys are taking him to court.

Chris Mitchell is tangled in yet another web of lies.

He and his company, LRG Properties, was just slapped with a newly filed lawsuit.

This one is from Real Impact Investments of OKC claim they "loaned Mitchell $200,000" to help buy and flip homes.

The deal was simple: Real Impact would receive some of the "rent money" and Mitchell could "develop his own real estate portfolio.

But the lawsuit says Mitchell had his own hidden agenda and pocketed the cash to use it to "start his own business".

Mitchell was served the lawsuit while still living at one of the properties owned by Real Impact Investments.

That's where News 4 tried to reach him.

Several cars were parked outside the only answer was blinds shut in our face.

News 4 has been following Mitchell's tracks all year starting in April with Larry Johnson.

Johnson said he bought a home for $15,000 in cash from Mitchell.

Turns out in was in foreclosure.

David Digiantomasso says the same thing happened to him in September. He even paid Mitchell hundreds of bucks in rent each month.