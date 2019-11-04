Choctaw home a total loss after fire, officials say

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Several people, including a child, are safe after a house fire in Choctaw early Monday morning.

Several fire agencies responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. near NE 23rd and Anderson Rd.

According to fire officials, smoke detectors alerted the six people inside – five adults and one child. Everyone made it out safely.

Crews had trouble putting the fire out due to a lack of hydrants in the area.

The homeowner told fire officials he saw a large amount of flames near a space heater, but it has not yet been determined if that is what caused the fire.

The home is considered to be a total loss.

