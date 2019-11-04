Cooking with Kyle: Parmesan toasts for the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This is a much-requested, coveted recipe that serves multiple purposes. These are fantastic as something to “bring” for a holiday gathering. They are outstanding as an appetizer, alongside a soup or add crunch to a salad.

Caution: they are addictive!

2 sticks unsalted butter, clarified. (Butter may be clarified in the microwave; pour off the clear, “clarified” portion for use – use the rest for whatever you wish to season)

1/2 C grated Parmesan (important: use the kind similar to what one would use on pizza in the green jar – not the fresh grated in the refrigerated section)

1/2 t smoked paprika

1/4 – 1/2 t cayenne pepper, use 1/2 for a spicier result

1 loaf French Baguette, sliced into 1/4” rounds

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a baking sheet before arranging the sliced bread on it.

Using a pastry brush, generously brush each slice with melted, clarified butter. Flip over and repeat the process.

In a flat bowl, mix Parmesan, paprika and cayenne.

Dunk each piece of bread into the Parmesan mixture on one side and return to the tray.

Bake at 350 until golden on the bottom and slightly browned on top.

Cool before serving.

Store uncovered, otherwise they lose their crispness.