Cowboys Almost Sweep Big 12 Honors For Week 10

Oklahoma State's big win over TCU was celebrated by the Big 12 Monday.

The league office named quarterback Spencer Sanders Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Running Back Chuba Hubbard Offensive Player of the Week, and Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. A near sweep of honors for the Pokes.

Sanders went nine of 15 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 88 rushing yards on 19 attempts. It's his second Big 12 superlative of the season.

Kolby Harvell-Peel notched three turnovers in the Cowboys win. Two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Harvell-Peel also added six tackles and two pass break ups.

Chuba Hubbard rushed for 220 yards on 20 carries. He had touchdown runs of 92 and 62 yards respectively. Hubbard has now rushed for 200 yards in four games this season.

The Cowboys are off this week, but play host to Kansas on November 16th.