Dentists preparing to provide free dental care to veterans at Norman center

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Dentists and dental students will be giving back to some Oklahoma veterans through a free event in Norman.

Beginning on Veteran’s Day, the Oklahoma Dental Foundation, Oklahoma Dental Association, and students from the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry will spend a week at the Dale Graham Veterans Center in Norman to provide free dental care to its veterans.

“Being able to offer our time and skills to help those who have served to protect our freedom is something we are honored to do,” said ODA President, Dr. Dan Wilguess and ODF President Dr. Dunn Cumby, in a joint statement.

Organizers say the event will only be open to existing clients at the Dale Graham Veterans Center from Nov. 11 through Nov. 15.

During the event, dentists will evaluate each patient before providing any necessary X-rays, oral hygiene instructions, fillings, extractions, cleanings, or fluoride varnish and sealants.

“Bringing these services on-site to our center through the ODF’s MobileSmiles program is something we are excited to do for our veterans. We provide aid in so many other ways to our clients and being able to offer something like this, for free, that benefits their health is more than we could ever imagine,” said Lora Malone, Executive Director.

Organizers say most veterans do not qualify for dental services from the VA and are unable to get quality dental care in many parts of the state.