OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma sheriff’s office recently made a strange discovery inside a jail.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of a “hiding spot” to their Facebook page on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says detention officers at the Oklahoma County Jail found an excavation site inside the jail where “guests” could hide contraband and move from one cell to another.

“The jail is a marvel of engineering,” said the sheriff’s office on Facebook.