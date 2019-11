ENID, Okla. (KFOR)- An Oklahoma man got more than just candy while trick-or-treating with his child last week.

Officials with the Enid Police Department released a doorbell camera video from Halloween night.

Investigators say a man stole a package from the front porch of a home while his child stood next to him.

Police now hope that someone recognizes him.

At this point, they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.