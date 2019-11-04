Firefighters battle grass fire behind Oklahoma elementary school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students at a metro elementary school were evacuated on Monday afternoon after a reported fire.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to Spring Creek Elementary School, near N.W. 150th and Rockwell, on reports of a generator on fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they realized that the generator started a one-acre grass fire behind the school.

Officials said students were evacuated as a precaution.

Fire officials say one person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.