Google celebrating Will Rogers’ 140th birthday with doodle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A famous Oklahoman is being honored across the world on what would have been his 140th birthday.

Monday marks the 140th birthday of Will Rogers, an Oklahoman, Native American actor, humorist, author, filmmaker, and public personality.

Rogers was born on November 4, 1879 at Rogers Ranch in Oologah, and became known as “America’s Cowboy Philosopher” who said he “never met a man I didn’t like.”

To celebrate, Google is remembering Rogers with a “doodle.”

You can click on the doodle, which will then take you to Google’s search engine for Will Rogers’ name.

Rogers’ childhood home near Oologah is now a museum and open to the public.

His legacy also lives on through the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore, and his name adorns Oklahoma City’s international airport.

