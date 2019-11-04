Governor Stitt appoints new Muskogee County District Judge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Monday the appointment of Timothy King as the next District Judge for Muskogee County.

“Mr. King’s wide-ranging experience as a military officer, private practice attorney, and public servant in the United States Department of State and, most recently, as First Assistant District Attorney, has more than prepared him to assume the role of District Court Judge,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “The people of Muskogee County will benefit greatly from having a man with Mr. King’s compassion, intellect, and work ethic on the bench.”

A retired officer in the Oklahoma Army National Guard, Timothy King currently serves as the First Assistant District Attorney for Muskogee County.

“I am humbled and honored by Governor Stitt’s trust and confidence,” said King. “ I look forward to serving my fellow Oklahomans with dedication, independence, integrity, and impartiality.”

Muskogee County is in the 15th Judicial District, which includes Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties.