Historian, author kicks off 168 Days of Remembrance leading to 25th anniversary of bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Organizers are working to remember the 168 lives lost in the Alfred P Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995.

On Monday, historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham was at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum to kick off the 168 Days of Remembrance leading up to the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.

During his visit, he talked about the importance of remembering those who perished, those who survived and the lessons Oklahomans taught the world.

“It did matter that it was in OKC, it mattered that it was in the heart of the country. A lot of people talked about the heart was broken. The nature of terrorism is that it is a perpetual and perennial threat. It strikes out of the blue and is supposed to create fear. And one of the great tributes to Oklahoma City is that instead of creating fear, the attack reacted resilience and survival and endurance,” Meacham said.

Meacham said it is important to take the time to remember the legacy of Oklahoma City and to remind the country of our best and worst.

Beginning Monday, KFOR will be honoring one of the 168 victims each day until April 19, 2020 every morning and every evening.