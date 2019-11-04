Kenneth Murray Named Butkus Award Semifinalist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma Junior Linebacker Kenneth Murray has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award.

Murray has said that winning the award is something that was one of his main goals this season. His linebacker coach, Brian Odom, has even had conversations about winning the award with Murray.

Murray is also a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award which is given to the defensive player of the year in college football. Murray leads the Sooners in tackles with 55, tackles for loss with seven and a half, and two and a half sacks.

Murray could win Oklahoma's fifth Butkus Award, but fourth Sooner to bring home the honor. Brian Bosworth won it back to back years in 1985 and 1986, Rocky Calmus won it in 2001 and Teddy Lehman earned it back in 2003.