× Kristian Doolittle Suspended for Season Opener

When Oklahoma tips off the season Tuesday night against UTSA, they’ll do so without the lone senior on their roster.

Forward Kristian Doolittle has been suspended for one game because of an NCAA violation of playing in an unsanctioned summer league game this off-season.

OU coach Lon Kruger said it was either “a lapse in judgement or a poor decision on Doo’s part. It cost him and it cost our team,” in a media availability on Monday.

To play in a summer league you have to get certified by the NCAA and the Edmond Memorial alum didn’t do that. He will only be suspended for the one contest.

Oklahoma tips off against the Roadrunners at 7pm inside the Lloyd Noble Center.