Man accused of killing girlfriend with hammer

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KOKI) – A man was arrested after he allegedly killed his girlfriend with a hammer.

Mayes County deputies were called to a home near North Highway 20 Thursday night after receiving reports of a man who had reportedly killed his girlfriend the night before.

FOX 23 reports deputies say when they arrived, they found a woman dead.

Officials identified the woman as 52-year-old Kimmy Jo Stipes.

37-year-old Harvey Dale Murphy was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

What led up to the incident is still under investigation.

