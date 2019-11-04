Man, woman arrested in dating app robbery, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – Two people were arrested after a man was robbed at knifepoint while meeting a woman he met on a dating app, Tulsa police say.

According to FOX 23, the victim set up a date on the app ‘Plenty of Fish’ and agreed to meet a woman at her home on Thursday.

When the man arrived, the woman was outside, telling him she needed help.

That’s when police say the woman’s boyfriend came up behind the man and allegedly robbed him at knifepoint.

The couple, Sidney Wagener and Ryan Shadrick, fled the scene and were later arrested.

Officers say Wagener told investigators her boyfriend was upset about the date being set up, and claimed she had no part in planning the robbery.

However, Tulsa police say they are still investigating.

“When you show up at the agreed-upon location, which happens to be one of the suspect’s residence, and you’re immediately robbed at knifepoint. That leads to suggest that yes, this was possibly a set-up,” said Sgt. Shane Tuell with the Tulsa Police Department.

Shadrick was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon after former conviction of a felony. Wagener was booked on a complaint of robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon.

