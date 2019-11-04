Metro homeless shelter seeking donations to help give Thanksgiving food baskets to low-income families

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local homeless shelter is seeking donations to help low-income families celebrate Thanksgiving.

Jesus House, an inner city, non-denominational, Christian outreach is seeking donations for its annual Thanksgiving food baskets for Oklahomans in need.

“Our Thanksgiving food baskets have everything a family needs for a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” said Mike Bateman, Jesus House executive director. “We’re asking the Oklahoma City community to help us out with donations. We need everything from turkeys and hams to traditional sides and desserts. Our food baskets are given to low-income households in our neighborhoods as part of our outreach program.”

Items needed include:

Frozen turkeys or hams

Boxed stuffing mix

Chicken broth

Turkey or chicken gravy mixes

Instant mashed potatoes

Canned cranberries or cranberry sauce

Canned yams

Canned vegetables

Dessert mixes and pie fillings

Donations may be dropped off at Jesus House, 1335 West Sheridan in Oklahoma City. Normal receiving hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Food baskets will be distributed starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26 before Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 28. Distribution will continue both days until the designated supplies are exhausted.

If you’re interested in picking up a food basket from Jesus House, you will need to provide a state-issued ID and proof of residence such as a utility bill.

“Last year we were able to distribute more than 2,000 food baskets that fed more than 8,000 people,” Bateman said. “We’re hoping this year to give away 2,500 food baskets to those low-income families in our very own neighborhoods. The grace of God and the love and generosity of the Oklahoma City community helps make sure everyone can have a special holiday.”

You can also donate with a check – include Thanksgiving food baskets in the memo line and mail to Jesus House at PO Box 60369, Oklahoma City, OK 73146.