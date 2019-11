On November 7, 2011, a tornado struck Tipton, Oklahoma. That very day, an earthquake also hit giving rise to what Oklahomans call “The Quakenado”. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the tornado or earthquake that day. Earthquake activity in our state at one time was so high, we only trailed Alaska in the frequency of quakes for the entire United States.

